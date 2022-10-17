The 20th edition of the Mizoram Police sports meet began Monday.

The five-day event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Zoramthanga at the ceremony held at Rajiv Gandhi stadium here.

The Sports meet is being organized by Mizoram Police Sports & Cultural Control Board (MPS&CCB) with a theme of “Unity through Sports”.

Inaugurating the meet, Zoramthanga said that the state police has contributed immensely by providing good players and coaches from the state level, national level and international level in various disciplines of sports.

He said that sports have been granted ‘Industry Status’ for the promotion of sports in the state, and sports have become a rewarding career option for many sporting talents.

The chief minister said that to become a successful sportsperson, talent, strong determination and perseverance are needed.

Mizoram DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that despite a 24*7 hectic duty schedule and acute shortage of manpower, the state police sportspersons, coaches and officials continue to prove their talent and acumen in various disciplines at the state and national levels.

He highlighted the recent achievements of sports personnel at various sporting events.

Mizoram Police Anthem – “Kan ram tan” was also beautifully performed by Central YMA Choir.

Various Districts or battalions or units have been divided into 11 participating contingents, by combining them based on their geographical locations.

These 11 contingents will compete in 19 different sporting disciplines or events.

The first Mizoram Police Sports Meet was held in 1987.

1st Bn. MAP Contingent has clinched the ‘overall champion trophy’ on 9 occasions.

The sports meet will be closed on October 21 at the same venue, which will be graced by home minister Lalchamliana.

