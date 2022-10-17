Aizawl: A Mizoram Civil Service officer was arrested on Monday for his violent behaviour and assaulting an elderly man, a senior police officer said.

The accused Daniel Sailo, was arrested from his residence in Aizawl’s Ramhlun area following a complaint registered against him after a video showing the officer pushing his wife’s uncle during a heated argument over a domestic issue, Aizawl Superintendent of Police C. Lalruaia said.

He said that the accused will be released on bail on Tuesday as the offence was bailable.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the victim’s house in Aizawl’s Tuikual North locality.

The 44-second-long video that went viral soon after the incident showed Sailo misbehaving with the elderly man, and shoving him to the ground.

The 2014 batch MCS officer, who is currently in the rank of undersecretary, was also seen insulting and looking down upon the old man because of his rural origin and educational background.

Family sources said that Sailo had come to the victim’s house to take his wife back to his home.

His wife had left him recently due to domestic issues, the sources said.

The violent behaviour and arrogance of the officer had drawn flak from netizens and different organisations, including the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

