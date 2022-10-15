Mizoram: Heroin worth over 34 crore seized in Champhai

Aizawl: Mizoram police on Friday seized a heroin consignment worth over Rs 34 crores in the international market.
The heroin, weighing 6.836 kgs, was concealed in 500 soap cases, was seized by the police in Champhai district in Mizoram.
According to the police, this is the biggest catch of heroin in the recent history of the state.
The consignment was seized after the police intercepted and checked the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Lalawmpuia, has been arrested by the police and handed over to the Champhai police station in Mizoram.
