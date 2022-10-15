Mizoram: Heroin worth over 34 crore seized in Champhai

Aizawl: Mizoram police on Friday seized a heroin consignment worth over Rs 34 crores in the international market.

The heroin, weighing 6.836 kgs, was concealed in 500 soap cases, was seized by the police in Champhai district in Mizoram.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the police, this is the biggest catch of heroin in the recent history of the state.

See more Once again, collaboration and synergy among different agencies have brought about another outstanding success in our #WarOnDrugs, the biggest catch of Heroin in the recent history of the state. Acting on a specific input from a sister agency, early this morning, (1/4) pic.twitter.com/OLxcagJLio — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) October 14, 2022

The consignment was seized after the police intercepted and checked the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Lalawmpuia, has been arrested by the police and handed over to the Champhai police station in Mizoram.

Also read | Assam: State Government office runs without appointed staff in Boko

Trending Stories









