Mizoram seeks funds for solar water pump from Centre

Aizawl: Mizoram has sought funding for solar water pumps from the Centre to provide water to farmers across the state, according to an an official statement.

State agriculture, irrigation and water resources minister C Lalrinsanga had met Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh in New Delhi last week and discussed the matter with him, the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Lalrinsanga informed the Union minister that solar pumps would be suitable to use in Mizoram because it is one of the remotest states in the country.

He also said that funding of solar pumps is a feasible option for farmers in the state.

Raj Singh assured Lalrinsanga that he would discuss the matter with Union Home Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the possibilities.

He also informed Lalrinsanga that he would visit Mizoram soon.

Lalrinsanga also met Jhalsakti secretary Pankaj Kumar on Friday and urged him to release the second installment of project 13 under the Groundwater Irrigation Project PMKSY (Har khet Ko Pani) of Rs 578.40 lakh at the earliest possible.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kumar assured Lalrinsanga that the installment amount would be released as soon as procedures are completed.

Also read | Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal to get Narcotics Control Bureau: Amit Shah

Trending Stories









