Aizawl: The date for the next round of border talks between Mizoram and Assam scheduled to be held in Guwahati this month is yet to be fixed, a senior official of Mizoram home department said on Sunday.

Since August 2021, the two neighbouring states have been holding minister-level dialogues to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute following a violent clash in July last year that resulted in the death of seven persons.

“We are fully prepared for the next round of talks. We have asked the Assam delegation to fix the date. The Assam delegation is yet to intimate the date because puja festivals are going on now,” home secretary H. Lalengmawia said.

Lalengmawia said that the recent incident in the Kolasib district where Assam officials constructed temporary shelters and dismantled the same a day after did not disturb the ongoing dialogue.

“The matter has been settled immediately and has nothing to do with the ongoing border talks,” he said.

He said the Mizoram delegation is ever ready for the upcoming talks whenever its Assam counterpart asks them to come to Guwahati.

Highly placed sources said that the Mizoram delegation will be headed by home minister Lalchamliana. State land revenue and settlement minister Lalruatkima is also likely to be part of the delegation, the sources said.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km long border with Assam.

The border dispute between the two northeastern states is a long pending issue, which remained unresolved.

The two states began formal talks at Chief Minister and minister level in August last year after seven people from Assam died in the gunfight between forces of the two states in July last year.

So far, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma had met two times in Delhi and minister-level talks have been held on two occasions to find an amicable solution to the border dispute.

In the last minister-level talk held in Aizawl in August this year, both delegations agreed to maintain peace along the inter-state border and also decided to have the next round of talks in Guwahati in October.

