Aizawl: Mizoram Police is currently investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl suspected to be sexually molested, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The girl, who hailed from Aizawl, died in a private hospital in the state capital on September 16.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C. Lalruaia said that a suo-moto case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) recently after doctors found an abnormality with the minor before her death.

“The case is under massive investigation. No suspect(s) is found till now in connection with the death,” he said.

He said that the police are yet to find concrete evidence to prove that child was sexually abused and the girl’s swab samples examined by forensic experts did not yield satisfactory results to bring the investigation to the next level.

Meanwhile, well-known Mizo social activist Vanramchhuangi filed the First Information Report (FIR) at a police station in the western part of Aizawl against the girl’s parents on Thursday.

Lalruaia said that the FIR is yet to be registered.

“There is an existing police case over the death of the minor, which is now under investigation. We are yet to register the complaint filed by the activist against the parents of the girl,” he said.

Vanramchhuangi, who is also popularly known as Ruatfela Nu, said in her FIR that there are none other than the girl’s parents were the prime suspects in the case.

She accused the girl’s father as the offender and mother an abettor.

The activist urged the law enforcement agency to immediately arrest the girl’s parents

Vanramchhuangi further said the crime amounts to ‘aggravated penetrative sexual assault’ under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in which case a suspect or suspects, if there are any, are to be immediately arrested without any delay.

On Thursday, the state police arrested three YoTtubers for spreading misleading information over the death of the minor and exposing her identity, Lalruaia said.

The three accused were released on bail by a district court the same day, he said.

