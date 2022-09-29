Mizoram: Tourism dept employee sacked over alleged misbehaviour

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has sacked a provisional employee under the state tourism department over his alleged misbehaviour and poor conduct.

The termination order issued on Wednesday came a day after a domestic tourist raised a complaint on a microblogging and social networking site about the poor facilities and behaviour of the caretaker of a lodge manned by the tourism department at Tamdil, one of the state’s most famous reservoir lake situated about 10 km from Saitual town and 64 km from the state capital Aizawl.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The order issued by tourism director Saitluanga said that the employee has failed to carry out his responsibilities as a government employee and did not honour the work ethics.

“It has been learnt that the employee continues to show negligence to his duty and entertain guests under the alcoholic influence or misbehaved with them despite the repeated warning to amend himself thereby bringing shame upon the government and the department,” the order said.

The employee has been fired as per the existing guidelines for engagement of a provisional employee with immediate and he will be given an additional one month’s salary instead of a month’s notice, the order added.

Taking to Twitter a tourist who goes by the name Nilanjan said on Tuesday that he had a bitter experience at the Tamdil lodge.

“Experienced a pathetic experience at your Tamdil property yesterday night. Drunk caretaker, no water in the bathroom, holes in a mosquito net, no street lights, broken mirror, torn bed cover. A wonderful place is ruined by non-maintenance,” Nilanjan said in his tweet in which he tagged both the Mizoram tourism department and the CMO.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nilanjan had a night hold at Tamdil lodge on Monday.

Some tourists, who had been there, said the complaints were not entirely true.

They also backed the caretaker saying he is friendly, hard-working and shows good hospitality to the guests.

“This report is not entirely true. please report things correctly. I and my wife stayed at Tamdil tourist lodge on 26th September and the caretaker was NOT drunk. he was super helpful and even heated our dinner using the firewood as they don’t have a proper gas connection,” another tourist from outside the state said while replying to the tweet.

While some lauded the government for its prompt action, many netizens blamed it for not giving the employee a chance to explain.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte said the termination was not motivated by the complaints raised by the tourist and instead it was done after assessing the performance of the employee for a long.

He said that the caretaker, who is a provisional employee (formerly muster roll employee), has been warned several times to be faithful to his duty and amend his behaviour.

“If an employee is sacked, the concerned department has a reasonable cause for that. It may be noted that the department is the one which sympathises or wish to retain its employees as much possible as it can,” Royte said.

The minister also said that provisional employees can be terminated instantly without giving advance notice for explanation under the existing guidelines.

Meanwhile, the employee (name withheld) denied the allegation and said he was not drunk at the time when the tourist came to the lodge on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I was upset due to the recent demise of my child at the time when the tourist came. I have never drunk during my duty hour and when guests are present, ‘ the 47-year-old employee said.

He, however, regrets the poor facilities at the lodge, which are out of his ambit.

The employee joined the tourism department in 2004 and has been working as boatman and caretaker at Tamdil lodge for about 18 years.

The employee ruled out that he was warned several times over his behaviour and conduct.

He claimed that he was called for an explanation in 2015 following a politically motivated complaint raised by his acquaintance.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The employee, who is now supporting his five-member family with his meagre income, said he should have given a chance for explanation.

Also Read | Mizoram: Governor meets officials over poor performance by schools

Trending Stories









