Aizawl: Two persons from east Mizoram’s Champhai district were arrested for possessing heroin worth around Rs 7 lakh on Wednesday, an official of Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department said.

Acting on specific input, officials of the department intercepted a car near Mualkawi village on the Zokhawthar road linking Myanmar and recovered 574 grams of heroin from the vehicle, the official said.

The contraband worth around Rs 7 lakh in the local market was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, the official said.

The two accused from Zokhawthar village on the Mizoram-Myanmar border were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act 1985), the official said.

“The vehicle used for transporting the contraband was also seized by the department,” the official added.

