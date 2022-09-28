Mizoram: Governor meets officials of school education department

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday interacted with top officials of the school education department over the poor performance of the state in the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI).

He urged the officials to meet the strategies to improve the PGI score in the near future.

School education secretary Dr Lalzirmawia Chhangte explained the reasons for poor performance in the PGI with the help of a PowerPoint presentation.

He said that three districts – Mamit, Lawngtlai and Serchhip – were found to be very poor in the overall score of PGI 2018-19.

“While Lawngtlai and Serchhip have slightly improved, Mamit continues to perform badly in 2019-2020,” he said.

The three districts were found to be inefficient in the submission and filing of reports for some parameters.

Chhangte said that the poor performance of the three districts has pulled down the overall performance of the state in PGI.

He also elaborated on the strategies being implemented to improve the PGI score in the future.

Kambhampati appreciated the quick response made in finding out the reasons behind the poor performance.

He also approved the strategies for improvement which are under the process of implementation.

He further suggested the department officials bridge the communication gap between the top officials at the secretariat and directorate levels with their counterparts in the districts as well as school heads on the PGI score.

