Aizawl: In the largest drug haul ever made in a single operation, personnel of Assam Rifles posted along the Indo-Myanmar border and Mizoram police have seized huge stash of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 167.86 crore near the Myanmar border, an Assam Rifles officer said on Saturday.

During the operation carried out jointly by Serchhip batallion and state police at Melbuk village in east Mizoram’s Champhai district on Friday, a huge consignment of 5,05,000 tablets (55.80 kg) of Methamphetamine was recovered from the possession of a woman peddler, the officer said.

“This is the biggest drug haul ever made in a single operation in Mizoram,” he said.

During the past three years, Assam Rifles have recovered drugs worth over Rs. 200 crore, he said.

Action on specific information, the operation teams intercepted a vehicle at the village and on checking it 55.80 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets was recovered from the peddler, he said.

The contraband worth Rs. 167.86 crore was concealed in various compartments of the vehicles, he said.

Both the accused and the seized contraband were handed over to Zokhawthar police station on Saturday for further investigation and legal proceedings, he said.

According to the official, smuggling of Methamphetamine tablets is currently a major cause of concern for Mizoram , especially along the India-Myanmar border.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been making continuous efforts to curb the smuggling activities in Mizoram, he added.

