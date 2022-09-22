Mizoram CM meets Amit Shah, discusses Myanmar nationals influx in state

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thurday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the Myanmar political crisis and influx of refugees from the neighbouring country.

“I met Union Home Minister on Thursday and discussed with him about the Myanmar political crisis and refugees from the neighbouring country,” the Chief Minister said.

See more Chief Minister @ZoramthangaCM met with Union Home Minister @AmitShah this evening at the latter's office. They discussed various important issues including the state of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram. pic.twitter.com/FdrylzVG8M — CM Office Mizoram (@CMOMizoram) September 22, 2022

He said that the Union Minister also took stock of the situation in Myanmar and the Myanmar refugees in India.

Official sources said that over 30,000 Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in different parts of Mizoram since the military junta seized power in the neighbouring country in February last year.

The refugees mostly from Chin state are lodging at relief camps, while some others rented houses and also live with their local relatives.

They are being provided with food and other reliefs by the government, NGOs, churches and village authorities.

Zoramthang also said that the Union Minister would visit Mizoram in November to open Assam Rifles base at Zokhawsang, about 15 km from Aizawl.

“I ask the Union Minister to visit Mizoram to inaugurate Assam Rifles headquarters at Zokhawsang. Although he agreed to my request, he is yet to fix the date,” Zoramthanga said.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) government led by Zoramthanga has been demanding the relocation of Assam Rifles base from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang.

Zoramthanga, who is currently in the national capital, will leave for Mizoram on Saturday, official sources said.

