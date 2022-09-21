Aizawl: Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has lauded Assam Rifles for its commendable job in managing the ongoing illegal influx of people from Myanmar, an Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Assam Rifles Inspector General (East) Major General VK Nambiar on Tuesday called on the governor at Raj Bhavan here and conveyed the cordial relationship between the paramilitary force and the state administration, the statement said.

The governor also praised the Assam Rifles for its commendable jobs in checking the illegal influx from Myanmar, it said.

During the interaction, the ongoing sit across IMB, future course of action to control the movement of cadres and the preparedness of Assam Rifles in case of any untoward incident or forceful entry were discussed.

Nambiar also mentioned about the poor conditions of road in Mizoram owing to monsoons and the need to improve road infrastructure to connect the remote areas of the state with the district headquarters.

