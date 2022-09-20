Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has urged the people of the state to spread awareness about the prevention of Tuberculosis (TB) and adopt TB patients through an online platform “Nikshay” under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, official sources said on Tuesday.

Kambhampati launched “Statewide adoption of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” in a function held at Raj Bhavan here on Monday, the sources said.

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was launched nationwide by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9.

Among others, the objectives of the community programme are to augment community involvement in meeting India’s commitment to end TB by 2025 ahead of the global targets of 2030, to provide additional patient support to improve treatment outcomes of TB patients and to leverage Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Under this programme, tuberculosis patients can be adopted and cared for by an individual, elected representatives, co-operative societies, corporate and institutions, among others.

“As of now, only 22 from Mizoram have registered to adopt and donate under the Nikshay platform. Therefore, I urge all the people of the state, including the elected leaders, NGOs, religious bodies, public and private bodies, and individuals to come forward and adopt TB patients through Nikshay Mitra.” the Governor said while speaking at the launch.He believed that collective efforts will go a long way in eradicating TB disease from the country.

Kambhampati announced that he would adopt and support 20 TB patients to set an example as the head of the state.

State health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana, who also spoke on the occasion, said that more than 1,700 TB cases were reported and over 70 people died due to TB in 2021.

At least 1,358 TB patients are currently on treatment, of which 1,039 have given their consent to receive support under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, he said. The health minister spoke about the target set for the state based on the baseline year of 2015. He said that 2,145 TB cases and 38 deaths due to TB were reported in the state in 2015.

Citing that the state government is making massive efforts to make Mizoram a TB free state by 2022, he said that 80 per cent reduction in fatality death (4 deaths) and 90 per cent reduction in TB cases (430) are required to achieve by 2025 as compared from the baseline year 2015 to be declared Mizoram as TB free state.

Mizoram will be aiming for the Bronze medal (20% reduction) for the current financial year for two districts, Kolasib and Serchhip, the minister said.

He said the Central TB Division has approved the supply of 26 Truenat machines for TB detection for all rural development blocks in Mizoram to detect TB cases more vigorously.

Till date Mizoram has to send samples of suspected TB cases to Guwahati which brings problems like loss of samples in transit, contamination, spillage and inconsistent reports. “To solve this problem, Central TB Division in collaboration with the Mizoram government, is establishing a state of the art Culture & Drug Susceptibility Testing Laboratory (C&DST Lab) in Falkawn which is the first of its kind in Mizoram to exist. The laboratory is all set to function with equipment and HR in place. This new Laboratory will be commissioned in the near future,” he said.

According to Lalthangliana, Mizoram needs to improve in 2 particular areas: TB Notification and TB Preventive Therapy (called TPT) which has 2 sub components – The prevention of TB in close contacts of pulmonary TB and the prevention of TB in People Living W ith HIV(PLHIV) by giving Isoniazid for 6 months.Citing that the acceptance rate in these two areas is far below the expected level, the minister urged the public, health care providers and all stakeholders to make a bigger effort to improve these numbers.

Lalthangliana also announced that he would adopt 10 TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

