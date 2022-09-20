Aizawl: Mizoram would introduce prepaid smart meters commencing from December to join other states in the implementation of the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, official sources said on Tuesday.

The state power and electricity department is in the process of replacing postpaid power meters with prepaid smart meters, the sources said.

The department has received over Rs 170 crores from the Centre for the installation of prepaid smart meters, which would be used by all consumers across the state from December, the sources said.

The department has urged consumers to clear all their dues and adjust their contracted load based on their total consumption during peak hours as the installation of the prepaid smart meter is under process. It said that prepaid smart meters will have to be kept in open space as they will use wireless to get good signals and asked consumers to cooperate with the department.

Consumers seeking new power connections should also obtain connections before the installation of prepaid smart meters, it said.

Once the prepaid system comes in place, the task of disconnecting and reconnecting will be performed right from the control centres and consumers will be able to recharge (top-up) electricity based on their needs, officials said.

A prepaid system will reduce the manpower required for billing, and is expected to reduce billing errors and power loss and increase revenue, they said. It will also help consumers in cutting their consumption as supply would get cut once the remitted money is exhausted, officials said.

