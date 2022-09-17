Mizoram police rescues three exotic wildlife species

Aizawl: At least three exotic wildlife species suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar were rescued by the Mizoram police on Friday from Khawlzawl district, a police officer said on Saturday.
He said Khawzawl police intercepted a car at Tuisenphai checkgate and recovered 2 spider monkeys (female with baby) and one Indri Lemur from the possession of Vanlalrosiama (25) and C. Liankunga (52), both hail from Champhai town.
The exotic species were suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, he said.
The rescued wild animals and the vehicles used for transporting them were handed over to the Central Custom Preventive Force in Champhai, the officer added.
He said the state police is making all-out efforts to prevent the illicit smuggling of wildlife species and other illegal items, including drugs and Burmese areca nuts.
