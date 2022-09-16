Aizawl: Three years after the “The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Bill, 2019” was passed by the Mizoram Assembly, the government has recently notified rules of the prohibition law with a special focus on the manufacture and sale of grape wine.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) or MLP Bill, 2019, which was introduced by state excise and narcotics minister Dr K. Beichhua, was passed by the assembly on March 20, 2019.

The Act, which brought back the total prohibition on sales, manufacture and consumption of alcohol in the state, came into effect in May of that year.

The MLP rules notified on September 7 allowed the manufacture, sale and export of grape wines processed from locally grown grapes, which was previously prohibited under the new prohibition law.

The rules came into force in the whole of Mizoram except in three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) areas in the southern part of the state.

According to the new prohibition rules, all other forms of liquor, except grape wines and those permitted in canteen tenancy license and for use in scientific purposes or medical practitioner’s prescription, remains prohibited.

It said that the sale and consumption of any alcohol or grape wine in retail outlets and military canteen is prohibited on dry days, which may be declared by the commissioner of excise and narcotics department from time to time.

The rules allowed any individual to open a winery, retail shops and export or transport grape wines with a license, which is valid for one year.

No one should put up or display hoarding and advertisements about the wine in the media, it said.

Retail sale of grape wine is not allowed within close vicinity of religious places and educational institutions.

Vendors are also not allowed to display grape wine bottles visible from the outside.

Every winery will have an officer-in-charge to be appointed by the government.

The government will have the sole discretionary power to fix the prices of the wine bottles and will also prescribe the strength of the wine to be manufactured in the plants.

The materials or bases to be used in making grape wine will be of such description approved by the competent authorities.

The rules prohibit the consumption of grape wine by minors below 18 years and at retail shops.

