Mizoram: 16 MNF leaders including youth president join BJP

Aizwal: In another setback for ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), 16 party leaders, including Chakma district MNF youth president Molin Kumar Chakma, quit the party and joined BJP on Friday in Chakma area in the southern part of the state, BJP sources said.

The leaders were inducted in a function held at the party office in Chawngte Kamalanagar in Lawngtlai district, the sources added.

Chakma veteran politician and former state minister, Nirupam Chakma and former legislator Alak Bikash Chakma were present at the function.

Former president of District School Education Board (DSEB) of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), Molin Kumar Chakma had contested the last council polls in 2018.

Earlier, he was in the BJP and also held the District President post in BJP CADC during 2002-2004. He worked in the Central Young Chakma Association (CYCA) as Senior Vice-President from 2011 to 2016. He actively worked and led the Chakma District MNF Youth Front as President for four years beginning in 2018.

The other 15 MNF Unit leaders who joined the BJP hail from various Village Councils such as Bajeisora, Baganpara, Ugudasury ‘N’ and Montola, which fall under 4-Bajeisora MDC constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Molin Kumar Chakma said that when MNF was in the opposition in CADC for 10 years, they had mocked the Congress government for constantly changing the Chief Executive Member (CEM) in CADC and called the CADC Congress leaders corrupted.

“Now those former Congress leaders have joined the Chakma District MNF and are ruling the Council. Due to constant internal squabbles, the people of CADC have already witnessed five CEMs, and there is no stability in the MNF-led CADC government,” he said, adding that he sees no future prospect for the MNF.

He alleged that the CADC will be a harbinger of doom if MNF continues to rule it for another term.

Chakma said that the future of CADC is in the hands of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also urged the people of Chakma area to join the world’s largest political party if the people of CADC want to see real development in the area.

