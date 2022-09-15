Aizawl: Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department, in a joint operation with Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) and a YMA branch under Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), has seized 537 grams of heroin and 976 grams of Methamphetamine tablets from different locations in Aizawl in the past two days, an official of excise and narcotics department said.

At least eight people aged between 20 and 45 were arrested for possessing contraband worth Rs. 36.25 lakh in the local market during joint operations on Tuesday and Thursday, the official said.

All the accused hailing from Aizawl were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, the official said.

Meanwhile, the state police in a statement said that 27 grams of heroin worth Rs. 13.5 lakh in the international market was seized from the possession of a 20-year-old peddler during a raid at northeast Mizoram’s Khawzawl town on Wednesday. The contraband was concealed in two soap cases, the statement said.

