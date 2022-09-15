Aizawl: The Centre would take steps to provide a plot in the Cantonment board area in the national capital following an appeal made by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, an official statement said.

During a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday, Zoramthanga has urged the Union Minister to provide a plot within the Cantonment board area as claimable by states, the statement said.

Singh assured the Chief Minister that he would discuss the matter with concerned authorities and take necessary measures toward this end, it said.

Zoramthanga also emphasised the need for deployment of a paramilitary force involving Mizo personnel along India’s border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Singh told the chief minister the matter required a thorough discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Zoramthanga was accompanied by Mizoram house resident commissioner Amjad Tak, the statement said.

