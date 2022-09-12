CAG asks Mizoram government to book defaulters of public funds

Aizawl: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has asked the Mizoram government to book defaulters involved in misappropriation, losses and theft of public funds amounting to more than Rs 400 lakh.

The CAG report, which was tabled in the state assembly on September 7 by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, revealed that there were a number of cases of misappropriation, losses and theft, among others, in three government offices or departments during 2020-21 fiscal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The total amount of public money affected by these cases was Rs. 435.21 lakh, the report said.

The misappropriation, losses and theft cases were reported from the office of the deputy commissioner of Siaha district (Rs.2.50 lakh), department of food civil supplies and consumer affairs (431.33 lakh) and urban development and poverty alleviation department (Rs.1.38 lakh), the report stated.

“The state government should make all efforts to bring the defaulters to book and also strengthen the internal control mechanism to ensure that such cases do not go undetected,” the CAG’s state finance audit report for the year ending March 2021 stated.

The Central agency also asked the state government to ensure timely submission of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) of grants to three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the southern part of the state. The CAG in its report said that 151 Utilisation Certificates (UCs) in respect of grants aggregating Rs. 172.17 crore given to three ADCs during the period up to March 2020 were not submitted to the Principal Accountant General by the three entities.

“11 annual accounts of three ADCs and two government bodies due for audit up to 2020-21 had not been submitted. Similarly, 21 annual accounts of three departmental undertakings were yet to be received,” the report stated, adding that 28 Abstract Contingent bills amounting to Rs. 85.49 crores relating to previous years were pending for adjustment.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram overdrafts Rs 256 crore as loan from RBI

Trending Stories









