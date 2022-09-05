Aizawl: Former Mizoram Chief Minister Brigadier T. Sailo’s son Lalhmangaiha Sailo on Monday announced his retirement as the president of the People’s Conference (PC) party, one of Mizoram’s oldest political parties founded by T. Sailo.

Sailo passed the leadership to party senior vice president Vanlalruata.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Although I am still planning to work for the progress of our state and nation, I feel it is better to pass the task of leading and handling the party to a younger and energetic one, who can lead the party in a much better way in conformity with the modernism as I have become old and my health is also deteriorating. Therefore, I decided to retire and give the party leadership to the youngster,” Sailo said.

He said that he entered politics and joined the PC party after he retired from government service with a conviction to develop Mizoram and the people.

PC was one of the oldest regional parties in Mizoram formed by T. Sailo in 1975.

Sailo, a retired Indian Revenue Service officer, took the mantle from his father in 2011 after the latter quit politics due to old age.

In 2020, the People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) party merged with PC.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The party won the state assembly polls in 1978 and its president T. Sailo became chief minister for six months until the Union Territory was declared under President’s rule.

In the next elections held in 1979, the party retained the majority and once again Sailo became the chief minister and served his full term till 1984.

The party lost to Congress led by former state chief minister Lal Thanhawla in 1984 assembly polls.

For the next two decades, MPC remained the main opposition in Mizoram.

However, the party received a setback in the 1998 assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In 1998, the party won 12 seats in the 40-member assembly, 3 seats in 2003, the number which was reduced to 2 in 2008 and 1 in 2013.

The PC failed to make much impact in Mizoram politics after its founder president Sailo died in 2015.

Also Read | Mizoram: Union Minister Smriti Irani meets CM, visits shelter homes in state

Trending Stories









