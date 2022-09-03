Guwahati: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 159 grams of heroin worth Rs 79.50 lakh from Zokhawthar village in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Friday.

The operation was carried out by a team of Serchhip Battalion and Zokhawthar Police.

Acting on specific inputs, the troops noticed suspicious movement of a woman from the Myanmar side, along the border. During spot checking, ten soap cases and one small plastic bottle were recovered from her possession.

As per inputs, the approximate market value of the recovered contraband is worth Rs 79.5 lakh. The arrested person identified as Tialduhrem, 43, is a resident of Khawmawi in Myanmar.

The arrested woman and the seized items were handed over to Zokhawthar Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.

