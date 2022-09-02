Aizawl: Mizoram reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 9 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,37,260, a health official said.

The state reported 93 cases on Thursday.

The death toll remains at 722 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 32, followed by Mamit district (17) and Saitual district (11), he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 14.80 percent from 17.38 percent on the previous day, he said.

The state now has 558 active cases, while 2,35,980 people have recovered from the infection, including 75 on Thursday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.46 percent and the death rate at 0.30 percent.

The state has tested more than 19.73 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 554 on Thursday.

17,20,318 doses of vaccines, including 8,75,249 first doses, 7,39,054 second doses, and 1,06,015 precaution doses have been administered so far till Thursday, according to the state health department.

