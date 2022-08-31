Mizoram logs 118 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 15 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,37,085, an official said.

The state reported 103 cases on Tuesday.

The death toll remains at 720 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 48, followed by Lunglei district (27) and Saitual district (11), the official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 14.23 per cent from 19.29 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The state now has 568 active cases, while 2,35,797 people have recovered from the infection, including 86 on Tuesday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.45 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.71 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 826 on Tuesday.

