Mizoram: Cops arrest teacher who stripped minor of school uniform

Aizawl: Police have arrested the government school teacher for allegedly sending a six-year-old girl home from school after stripping off her uniform.

The arrest comes a day after the Mizoram’s apex students’ body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) demanded the termination of the teacher on the grounds that she “grossly violated human rights”.

The accused, Lalbiakengi, was arrested following a complaint by a child protection unit, police said.

The school education department has also served a show cause notice to the teacher working at a government school at Thangpui village in south Mizoram Lunglei district.

The incident took place at a government-run primary school at Thangpui village in Lunglei district on August 25.

The child’s mother, Nancy Lalnunsangi, said that her daughter who is a student of Class-I, was physically assaulted by a boy at the school on August 22.

“My daughter was beaten black and blue by her classmate after which she vomited blood and felt abdominal pain. However, as she was so eager to go back to school with the school uniform which she wore for the first time this year, she went back the next day only to be beaten again by the same boy,” the mother said, adding that she went to the school the next day and scolded the boy.

Nancy said the school teacher then called her and rebuked her citing she breached the rules by going to the school and scolding the boy. “The teacher even complained on a parents-teacher WhatsApp group. I was so angry and frustrated that I went back to school on August 25 to take my child along with her brother. At this juncture, the teacher intervened and told me if I were to take home my child, I should leave her uniform behind as there is another student who needed one. Then, she stripped my daughter off her uniform in front of her classmates and let her go with only her underwear,” Nancy said.

Meanwhile, the school education minister Lalchhandama said a show cause notice has been served to the teacher a day after the incident. The teacher will appear before the district education officer on Monday, he said.

