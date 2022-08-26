AIZAWL: At least 125 people, including 63 females, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, 4 less than the previous day, taking Mizoram’s caseload to 2,36,670, a health official said.

124 persons were diagnosed through Rapid Antigen Tests and one from RTPCR test, he said.

The death toll, however, remained at 717 as no new fatality was reported during the same period, he said.

Mizoram has not reported COVID-19 death since August 13.

The fresh cases were reported from all the eleven districts with Aizawl registering the highest at 38, followed by Lunglei (26) and Mamit (24), the official said. At least 586 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 21.30 percent of them came out positive for COVID-19, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 696, while a total of 2,35,257 people have recuperated from the infection, including 109 in the last 24 hours. The discharge rate stood at 99.40 percent and the death rate at 0.30 percent.

The northeastern state has tested more than 19.69 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

17,13,339 doses of vaccines, including 8,74,825 first doses, 7,37,990 second doses and 1,00,524 precaution doses have been administered so far till Thursday, according to the state health department.

