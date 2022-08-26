Aizawl: The Mizoram police have cautioned people against mobile applications and websites offering online loans.

A statement issued by police said that several complaints have been received in the recent past against duping by fraudsters, who offered online loans through mobile apps and websites.

It said that many complaints of harassment by recovery agents have also been reported.

The statement said that fraudsters extended small amount of loan through such mobile apps and websites.

Even as the loanees paid the amount, the recovery agents used to harass the loanees asking them to repay it citing the first payment was failed, it said.

Sometimes, the recovery agent used to blackmail the loanees with their personal information, which they accessed during the time of installation of the mobile apps, it said.

Citing that such apps could be dangerous and misleading, the police statement said that the fraudster or company sought for access to personal data of the users at the time of installation.

It asked the public to refrain from using such applications and availing such online loans.

It further urged the people to aware of the risk and to not give permission or access to personal information while installing any mobile apps.

