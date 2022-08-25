Mizoram: Nine exotic wildlife species rescued, 2 held

Aizawl: The Mizoram police rescued nine exotic wildlife species at Vairengte along the Mizoram-Assam border on Wednesday, police said in a statement.
The statement said that alert and vigilant Vairengte police check gate duty staff rescued the nine exotic wildlife species being smuggled in a vehicle.
The rescued species included two Capybara and seven grey monkeys.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as John Lalramnghaka (39), and his accomplice Lalremruata (20), both from Vairengte were arrested, it said.
Further probe is in progress, the police statement added.
