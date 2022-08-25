Aizawl: With the resettlement of Bru tribals in Tripura in progress, names of more than 1,200 Bru voters from Mizoram, who already settled in the neighbouring state, have been removed from the Mizoram voter list, election officials said.

The Bru voters from Mizoram have been lodged at Tripura transit camps for more than two decades and were allowed to resettle in Tripura after they failed to return to their home state during repatriation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mizoram election department officials said that the names of 1,259 Bru voters from nine assembly constituencies in three Mizoram districts have been removed from the state voter list till August 22.

The deletion was done automatically based on the corresponding deletion request from the neighbouring state, they said.

Sources said that over 5,000 Bru people have been already enrolled in Tripura’s voter list.

Of the 1,259 Bru electorates, 1,073 belonged to three assembly constituencies in Tripura border Mamit district, while 175 belonged to three assembly constituencies in Assam border Kolasib district and another 10 voters hailed from three constituencies in Bangladesh border Lunglei district, they said.

They said that those Bru voters, who enrolled in Tripura’s electoral roll, will be automatically deleted once their names appeared for deletion in Mizoram’s voter list on Electoral Roll Officer Net (ERONET).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the Mizoram election department, as many as 11,759 Bru voters, including 5,751 female voters from three districts, who have been in transit camps and have already been allowed to resettle in Tripura, were enrolled in the Mizoram voter list.

Thousands of Bru people migrated to Tripura after they fled Mizoram fearing ethnic tension triggered by the murder of a Mizo forest official by the erstwhile Bru militants in 1997.

The Centre and governments of Mizoram and Tripura had made at least 9 attempts to repatriate the Bru tribals from Tripura between 2009 and 2019.

However, only about 11,000 Bru people had returned to Mizoram during such repatriation exercises.

As per the agreement signed among the Centre, governments of Mizoram and Tripura and representatives of Bru organisations in January 2020, the resettlement of more than 35,000 displaced Bru tribals in Tripura is under process.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram, Assam police agree to maintain cordial relations

Trending Stories









