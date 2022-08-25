Aizawl: Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta on Thursday said that Mizoram is now in “bad shape” and that the “thirst for money and corruption should be eradicated in order to rebuild and reform the state”.

“In order to reform our state, we should make massive efforts for the poor and eradicate corruption and the thirst for money. Each Congress leader should be ready for the endeavour,” Lalsawta said while addressing a special conference of the party in Aizawl on Thursday.

He said that the state now is in bad condition. He said that Mizoram could be transformed into a state where hardworking and honest persons can succeed.

According to the Congress leader, the duty of politicians is to establish good governance. “God gives us land and people and those who properly manage the two gifts (land and people) succeed in forming a developing and good state,” the former finance minister said.

Lalsawta laid emphasis on the need to focus on cooperative society and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises to provide sustainable employment to the people.

“We should focus on cooperative society, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, market and processing units of vegetables to provide sustainable employment to the people,” he said.

He said that environmental protection and transformation of the state into a land where hardworking and honest people succeed are the two important things, which have to be taken into account to usher in development and sustainable employment.

“The government has to implement decentralisation of power in order to have good governance,” Lalsawta said.

Meanwhile, Congress vice president Lal Thanzara accused the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by CM Zoramthanga of insulting the people for not fulfilling its promises.

He said that the MNF was voted to power in 2018 as it vowed to provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs 3 lakh under the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP).

“The MNF has now reduced the SEDP assistance from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 25,000. This is because the government is not in the capacity of giving Rs 3 lakh. It provides Rs 25,500 just to calm down and prevent people from being frustrated,” Lal Thanzara said.

