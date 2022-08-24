Mizoram: Probe initiated into alleged medical negligence case

Aizawl: A preliminary probe would be initiated into the alleged medical negligence at a government hospital in Aizawl, which led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, a minister said.

Zoramthari alias Tebawihi, a resident of Hortoki village in Assam border Kolasib district, who was conceiving her fourth child, died on August 18 at Civil Hospital in Aizawl before delivery. The victim’s families and village leaders alleged that the victim died due to medical negligence on the part of nurses on duty.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Taking to Facebook, health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana on Tuesday said that the case would be thoroughly investigated and necessary action would be taken if the case of lapses.

“The incident will be thoroughly investigated and necessary action will be taken against the defaulter(s) if there is any medical negligence or lapses. The government will fulfil its obligation if there is any irregularity,” the minister said in his official Facebook account.

He said that he was shocked by the death of Tebawihi and deeply regretted for it.

“My heart also goes to the bereaved families,” he added.

Family sources said that the victim, who was expecting her fourth child, came to Aizawl on August 4 and did sonography and other examinations at the Aizawl Civil Hospital on the next day. She was advised to come back on August 12 as it require some more time to take place for the final delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On August 12, the victim again went to the hospital where she was examined through ultrasonography and doctors advised her to come again on August 29 as her cervix canal was yet to widen, the woman’s father-in- law Rolianthanga said. However, the victim began feeling acute abdominal pain from the morning of August 17 and was rushed to the hospital, he said. He alleged that nurses told them to wait for some time every time they checked the victim saying her cervix canal is yet to open and final delivery yet to occur.

The victim ultimately succumbed to her pain on August 18, he said. Rolianthanga said that they are not planning to file a complaint or go against nurses or doctors but wished that such thing does not happen in the future.

Village council and all NGOs of Hortoki on Tuesday issued a joint press statement blaming the incident and nurses for the alleged medical negligence. The statement alleged that the victim died solely due to medical negligence by nurses at the duty ward. It also blamed nurses for taking direct decision without consulting doctor on the victim case.

The statement said that the victim had even insisted for caesarean but she was refused. The incident has sparked outrage among netizens, who blamed the hospital authorities for medical negligence. Meanwhile, Aizawl Civil Hospital medical superintendent Dr. Zoramthanga denied any medical negligence and lapses in the process. He said that the victim was given good medical care before she passed away. He, however, highly regretted for the incident.

Also Read | Mizoram: No new wine shops if Cong comes to power, says minister

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









