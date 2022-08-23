Aizawl: An intelligence unit of the Mizoram police seized a huge consignment of heroin worth around Rs 13.4 crore in the international market at Kawnpui in Kolasib district near the Assam border on Monday, police said in a statement.
Acting on a tip off, two persons, one of them a Myanmar national, were apprehended by the unit for possessing the contraband, the statement added. The consignment of 2.7 kilograms of heroin was recovered from a truck.
In another seizure, the state police intercepted two trucks in Saichal village, Saitual district on Monday and seized 110 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts from the possession of the two truck drivers who belonged to Champhai town, the police statement said.
