Mizoram: No new wine shops if Cong comes to power, says minister

Aizwal: Senior Congress leader and former minister KS Thanga on Tuesday said that the Congress would no more open wine shops and legally sell liquor in the state if it comes to power in the next assembly polls due in the last part of 2023.

Addressing a party meeting in east Mizoram’s Champhai town, KS Thanga said the previous Congress government was toppled from power due to the opening of wine shops, the erroneous thing that it should not do.

“The Almighty has responded to the prayers of the church leaders. We have been dethroned. We have learned from our mistake and we offer apologies to the church leaders. We will no more sell liquor,” the Congress leader said.

Hitting out at the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), KS Thanga said it has politically and economically undermined the state.

He claimed that many people began to switch to Congress as the MNF has hurt their sentiments.

