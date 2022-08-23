Aizawl: The body of 39-year-old C Lalfakzuala, who went missing on August 2, was recovered on Monday, twenty days after he, along with his ten-year-old son, drowned in Tlawng river, about 20 kms from Aizawl.

Leaders of Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Sairang village said that some local farmers spotted a highly decomposed body floating on the river while going to their farms by boats around 11:30 am.

The body was later identified to be that of Lalfakzuala from the clothes he was wearing.

C.Lalfakzuala and his 10-year-old son Malsawmkima went missing on August 2 when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road near a bridge and fell into the Tlawng river.

The incident occured when they were returning from a birthday party held at a picnic resort near Lengte village, about 34 km from Aizawl, along with their friends.

Two other persons who boarded the vehicle were rescued immediately by local volunteers after the incident.

Soon after the incident, the search for Lalfakzuala and his son was undertaken by members of YMA for seven days as per Mizo tradition.

However, the community search operation was called off on the last day on August 9 when volunteers failed to locate them.

Malsawmkima’s body was recovered on August 17 from the same river.

