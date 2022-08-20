Mizoram: Two Myanmar nationals arrested for possessing drugs

Aizawl: Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in east Mizoram Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Thursday for possessing 50,000 tablets (5.5 kg) of Methamphetamine and 14 grams of heroin, an official of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department said on Friday.

The two accused were identified as Thangsiankhaia, 26, and Zamlamsum, 24, both from Thinglei village in Myanmar’s Chin state, he said.

The official, however, did not disclose the value of the seized drugs.

A banned Burmese bike (Kenbo), used for transporting the contraband, was also seized from them, he said.

In another seizure, officials of the Excise and Narcotics department also seized 65.52 grams of heroin from the possession of Sawngsawmlala (27), a resident of Champhai Vengthar, during a raid in Champhai’s Bethel Veng locality on Thursday, the official said.

All the three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.

