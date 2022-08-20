Aizawl: The Mizoram government has rewarded Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Indian women’s hockey player Lalremsiami for their outstanding performance at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in England’s Birmingham, an official said.
While young Jeremy was honoured with Rs 25 lakh for winning a gold medal, Lalremsiami was given Rs 7.5 lakh for winning bronze at the CWG.
The two young sportspersons were awarded during a felicitation programme held in Aizawl on Friday night, he said.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga, ministers, MLAs and many important officials, among others, attended the felicitation programme. The 19-year-old prodigy from Aizawl’ Ainawn locality, Jeremy set a new record recently by clinching weightlifting gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the men’s 67-kilogram category. He is the first from Mizoram to win a gold medal at the CWG.
The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men’s 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa’s Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).
Lalremsiami won bronze when the Indian Women’s Hockey team beat New Zealand in the crucial match for third place on August 7.
The 22-year-old striker from Assam border Kolasib town scored an all-important third goal for India against Canada to send the Savita Punia-led team into the semi-finals of the CWG on August 3.
The Indian women’s team lost to Australia in the semi-final.
Both the sportspersons were accorded a rousing welcome when they returned home recently.
