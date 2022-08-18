Mizoram to host professional boxing event from August 31

Aizawl: Mizoram’s leading cable television LPS vision is all set to organise professional fights, a spectacular boxing event, from August 31.

The event, to be held at R. Denthuama hall in Aizawl, is open for all boxers in the state as well as outside the state.

Officials of the organising committee on Wednesday said as many as 182 boxers across Mizoram, Assam and Manipur have so far registered for the professional fights till Wednesday. The last date of registration is August 20.

The event will showcase professional fights from good fighters in 5 different categories or weight: Fly (kg 48-52), Bantam (kg 52-55.3), Feather (kg 55.3-59), Light (kg 59-63.5) and Welter (63.5-70).

Each champion in five categories will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each, while the runner-up will be given a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

Boxers who entered the semi-final and quarter-final will be given Rs. 10,000 and 5,000 respectively.

LPS Vision and Mizoram Boxing Association have jointly successfully organised eight editions of professional fights between 2009 and 2019.

