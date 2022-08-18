AIZAWL: At least six people, including two Myanmar nationals and a couple, were arrested for possessing heroin worth around Rs 5 lakh during operations at different locations in the last two days, an official of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department said.

The official said that the department officials seized 228 grams of heroin and arrested four peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, at two locations in Champhai and Aizawl on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In another operation, the department officials also raided a house at Aizawl’s Armed Veng South locality on Thursday and seized 301 grams of heroin from the possession of a couple, he said.

All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.

Also read | Mizoram: Body of boy who drowned in Tlawng river found, father still missing

Trending Stories









