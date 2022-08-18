Mizoram logs 153 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 153 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 69 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,35,682, a health official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 18.19 percent from 21 percent on Wednesday as the fresh cases were detected from 809 sample tests, he said.

According to the official, the death toll remained at 717 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

All the 11 districts of the state recorded fresh cases with Lunglei registering the highest at 42, followed by Aizawl (36) and Champhai (23), he said.

Mizoram now has 750 active cases, while 2,34,215 people have recovered from the infection, including 177 on Wednesday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.37 per cent, the official said.

The state has tested more than 19.65 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

Altogether 16,97,571 doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till Wednesday, the official added.

