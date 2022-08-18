Aizawl: A 10-year-old boy who drowned and went missing with his father after their vehicle plunged into a river, was recovered on Wednesday, 16 days after the tragic incident, sources said.

The search for his father C. Lalfakzuala is still underway.

The decomposed body of Malsawmkima from Aizawl, Chaltlang Lily Veng locality, was fished out from the Tlawng river by volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) when locals spotted them floating on the river on Wednesday, the sources said.

The recovery came eight days after the community search for the bodies was called off, they said.

Local volunteers resumed the search operation on Wednesday when some workers spotted a body floating on the river in the morning.

Malsawmkima’s body was recovered near Buichali village on the Tlawng river around 31 km from the state capital Aizawl.

Around five hours after Malsawmkima was recovered, another body believed to be his father was spotted floating on the river but volunteers could not locate him till now, a YMA leader told EastMojo.

C.Lalfakzuala and Malsawmkima were missing on August 2 when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road near a bridge and fell into the Tlawng river.

C. Lalfakzuala (above) and his son Malsawmkima

The incident occurred when they were returning from a birthday party held at a picnic resort near Lengte village, about 34 km from Aizawl, along with their friends.

Two other persons who boarded the vehicle were rescued immediately after the incident.

Soon after the incident, the search for Lalfakzuala and his son was undertaken by members of YMA in Aizawl city for seven days as per Mizo tradition.

However, the community search operation was called off on the last day when volunteers failed to locate them.

As per Mizo tradition, when a person is missing, the community searches for him for seven days and if the missing person can’t be found or traced during the community search operation, it used to be called off on the last day of the search.

Malsawmkima was laid to rest on Wednesday.

