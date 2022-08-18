Aizawl: The bodies of a 39-year-old man and his 10-year-old son were recovered on Wednesday, 16 days after they drowned in a river and went missing, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the decomposed bodies of C.Lalfakzuala and his son Malsawmkima (10), both from Aizawl’s Chaltlang Lily veng locality, were fished out from the Tlawng river by volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) when locals spotted them floating.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The bodies were recovered 8 days after the community search for the bodies was called off, they said.

Local volunteers resumed the search operation on Wednesday when some workers spotted a body floating on the river in the morning.

While Malsawmkima’s body was recovered near Buichali village on Tlawng river, his father was fished out within 5 hours from the same river a little distance away, they said.

C.Lalfakzuala and Malsawmkima went missing on August 2 when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road near a bridge and fell into the Tlawng river.

The incident occurred when the duo was returning from a birthday party held at a picnic resort near Lengte village, about 34-km from Aizawl, along with their friends.

Two other persons who boarded the vehicle were rescued immediately after the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Soon after the incident, the search for Lalfakzuala and his son was undertaken by members of YMA in Aizawl city for seven days as per Mizo tradition. However, the community search operation was called off on the last day when volunteers failed to locate them.

As per Mizo tradition, when a person is missing, the community searches for him for seven days and if they are not traced during this time, the search operation is called off on the 7th day.

The father-son duo was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Also read | India home to 18 of 20 cities with severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Study

Trending Stories









