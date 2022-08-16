Aizawl: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for brutally assaulting his wife over a domestic issue following a suo-moto case registered by a women’s commission, a police officer said.

The accused, Lalramdinsanga, a resident of Siaha town in the southern part of the state, is now in custody, Siaha SP V. L. Lura Hauzel said.

The incident came to light when a video showing the man beating and kicking his wife, who was carrying a child on her back, went viral on various social media platforms recently.

Hauzel said that the husband and the wife were drunk at the time of the incident.

After returning from work, the man searched the woman and found her in their neighbour’s house who sold illegal alcohol, he said. Lalramdinsanga, who was already drunk, suddenly got angry when he found her wife under alcoholic influence, he added.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Mizoram State Commission for Women took a suo-moto cognizance and filed a case against the viral video.

The commission believed that the viral video in which a man in a blue T-Shirt was seen kicking and beating the woman, is an act of outraging her modesty, an order issued by the commission on Tuesday said.

In a 30-second video, the man was seen kicking and dragging the woman, who fell to the ground, the order said. The man also beat her with a wooden stick in the presence of his family members as the child cried out loud in fear.

The commission also directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to furnish a detailed report on the progress of the investigation and also the provision of medical aid to the victim and the child in case they sustained injuries, the order said.

It urged all concerned agencies to take proactive measures to prevent crime against women.

The commission appealed to the public not to further circulate the abusive video on social media.

