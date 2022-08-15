Mizoram CM significant progress made despite the pandemic

Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday said the northeastern state has achieved significant progress in various sectors in the last one year despite several hurdles triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the people on the occasion of 76th Independence Day in Aizawl, the chief minister said that government continues to take concrete steps to strengthen internal security.

He said that there has been no major law and order problem in the state due to the pro-active measures taken up by the state police during the past one year.

Out of the 1,633 criminal cases registered, 676 have been successfully investigated, while 12 arms smuggling cases have been registered and 20 illegal dealers arrested, he said. The law enforcement agencies have arrested 2,425 people for violation of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019 since its implementation in May 2019 and as many as 517 drug traffickers were arrested and prosecuted during the last one year, he said.

Zoramthanga urged the people to work in unison to make Mizoram a land of peace and prosperity.

“Let us, therefore, join hands to face the challenges of tomorrow through a common commitment towards peace, prosperity and social justice,” he said.” Our present times demand that we remain strong and confident, in order to be able to pursue our dreams of realising newer heights in the future.”

According to the chief minister, the state PWD has completed several works of formation cutting, black topping and construction of cement concrete pavements across the state during the past one year despite pandemic.

Under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, the state has so far provided household tap connections to 85,231 families in 177 rural villages and 1,13,800 households in urban areas.

He said that a total of 2,08,829 households have been issued Job Cards and all of them were provided employment during the fiscal 2021-2022.

He said that the rural development department is aiming at providing 100 days employment to active job card holders by the end of the current fiscal.Zoramthanga said that the state has been making constant efforts for the development of tourism.

The state government has received a sanction of Rs 800 lakh from the Centre for the development of village based eco-tourism in Khamrang near Aizawl, he said.The upcoming International Tourism mart to be held in Mizoram in early November is expected to give a major boost to tourism promotion in the state, he said.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Tourism has approved a proposal for tourism infrastructure development for Mizoram under ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive Scheme’ (PRASHAD) at various locations in the state, the chief minister added.The Independence Day was celebrated across Mizoram on Monday with Independence Day functions held in all the district capitals and important towns of the state.

The grand event was held at lammual or Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl.

