Aizawl: Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena has urged the Centre to induct persons from Mizoram in the Union Public Service Commission and National Commission for Schedule Tribe, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Mizoram MP on Monday called on newly elected President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi and discussed with her a wide range of issues, including appointment of members of UPSC, National Commission for Schedule Tribe and governor, the statement said.

During the meeting with the President, Vanlalvena urged her to appoint at least one person from Mizoram as a member of UPSC, it said.

He informed Murmu that not a single Mizo has been appointed as UPSC member even as Mizoram has celebrated 35th anniversary of its statehood and despite it being one of the highest literate states in the country.

He said that three member posts are lying vacant now in UPSC.

Citing that a Chairman post and member posts are now lying vacant in the National Commission for Schedule Tribe, K. Vanlalvena said that the Mizos deserved to be part of the commission because they are also tribal.

He also told the President that no Mizo has been appointed as Governor so far even after India has celebrated 75th years of its Independence.

He said that frequent replacement of governors in the state might degenerate the value of governor among Mizos.

Murmu on her part assured the MP that she would take up and discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.

