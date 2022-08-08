Aizawl: Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga was on Monday accorded a hero’s welcome as he returned home in Aizawl after winning gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

He was received by state sports minister and Mizoram Olympic Association president Robert Romawia Royte, ruling Mizo National Front MLA from Aizawl West-I seat Zothantluanga, important officials and families, among others, at Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

Addressing a brief welcome home ceremony at the lone Lengpui airport, Royte said Jeremy’s success has brought laurel to not only India, but also to Mizoram.

He said that the government is proud of the weightlifter.

He said that Jeremy has overcome many hardships to achieve international limelight and poverty has never prevented him from having strong determination to achieve his success.

His family members supported him and contributed a lot to his achievement, he said. According to Royte, the government would organise a grand felicitation programme to honour Jeremy and Indian’s women hockey striker Lalremsiami, who won bronze medal at the CWG, when the latter returned to Mizoram.

Citing that the government is making efforts to promote sportsperson in the state, the minister said that steps are being taken to set up more Sports Authority of India (SAI) centers in Mizoram.

Young Jeremy thanked the government and the people of Mizoram for giving him a rousing welcome.

Speaking to reporters after the welcome ceremony, the weightlifter said he will prepare for the Paris Olympic to be held in 2024 where he will participate at the 73 kilogram category.

He urged the Mizo youths to stick to their goal with a strong determination and abstain from drugs and alcohols.

After the home welcome ceremony, the CWG gold medalist was taken around Aizawl city. Along all the ways, people gathered on the streets to cheer for him.

The 19-year-old prodigy from Aizawl’s Government Complex (recently renamed as Ainawn) locality, Jeremy set a new record on Sunday by clinching weightlifting gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in men’s 67 kilogram category. He is the first from Mizoram to wine gold medal at the CWG.

The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men’s 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa’s Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).

Young Jeremy was introduced to weightlifting at the age of 7.

