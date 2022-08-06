Aizawl: The African Swine Fever (ASF) situation in Mizoram is alarming as the outbreak is considered ‘endemic’ after it has spread to even wild animals, an official of state animal husbandry and veterinary department said on Friday.

The department joint director (Livestock Health) Dr. Lalhmingthanga said that the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal has recently confirmed that samples extracted from the carcasses of wild boars found dead at two forest areas in Champhai district near the Myanmar border have tested positive for ASF.

Carcasses of two female wild boars and a wild piglet were found in a jungle about 6 km from Leisenzo village in Champhai district on July 19, he said.

Earlier before this, other carcasses of wild pigs were also found in a jungle at Samthanga area in the same district, he said. The official said that all the dead wild boars were found infected with ASF.

He said that the highly contagious pig disease is now believed to be non-containable and eradicable through the existing containment measures being taken as per the National Action Plan as the outbreak is considered endemic.

He said that vaccination is the only solution to contain the outbreak right now.

According to him, although the ASF vaccines are now available in Vietnam, it requires the Centre’s approval to import them.

Lalhmingthanga said that the state government would write to the Centre next week to inform about the situation and the detection of ASF in wild boars.

He said that the state government would also request the Centre to provide vaccines from Vietnam.

According to data released by the state animal husbandry and veterinary department on Thursday, a total of 9,891 pigs and piglets have died in the ASF outbreak since its recurrence from February this year.

A total of 8,486 pigs and piglets have also been culled to prevent the disease during the same period, it said.

Altogether, 43,308 pigs and piglets have been killed and over 19,300 culled so far due to ASF since March last year.

At least 134 villages and localities in 10 districts have been currently affected by the outbreak, the data said.

ASF was first reported on March 21 last year at Lungsen village in south Mizoram Lunglei district bordering Bangladesh.

Although the outbreak was considered more or less contained in December, it resurfaced in February this year.

