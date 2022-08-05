Aizawl: Acting on a tip off, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized 458 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.92 crore during a joint operation in Aizawl on Thursday, a statement released by the Assam Rifles said.

A Myanmar national has been arrested for possessing the contraband.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the state police for further legal action, said the statement.

The country’s oldest paramilitary force is making massive efforts to curb smuggling activities in the state, it added.

