Aizawl: ECHO India, a non-profit organisation working on healthcare education and healthcare access across the country, in collaboration with National Health Mission (NHM) Mizoram, is organising a two-day programme in Aizawl for senior health officials.

The training programme, which aims at familiarising state health officials with the ECHO Model, is a proven and effective model to strengthen healthcare systems through capacity building. It was inaugurated by state health minister Dr R. Lalthangliana at Hotel Floria on Thursday, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking at the event, R. Lalthangliana said “Effective delivery of quality health services, specially to the underserved, is our prime responsibility and to ensure best healthcare outcomes is the focus area of the health department.”

It is essential to give Mizoram’s medical professionals ample opportunities to upskill their knowledge so that they can continuously improve healthcare outcomes and are ready to effectively deal with all emerging medical challenges, he said.

“With advancement of technology, use of digital healthcare services and capacity building programs have become the need of the hour, especially in the wake of challenges thrown at us by the COVID-19 pandemic. The capacity building programs facilitated by ECHO India are very helpful to keep our frontline medical staff up to date with recent advancements in treatment guidelines”, the health minister added.

NHM director Dr Eric Zomawia said he strongly believes that the state’s healthcare system and its delivery mechanism can be further strengthened by adopting the use of technology for knowledge dissemination.

Running capacity building programs using the ECHO Model is very effective as it offers healthcare professionals easier, efficient access to information, opportunities for continuous learning, the ability to give and receive feedback and greater motivation to learn and engage, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to ECHO associate vice president Dr Sandeep Bhalla, ECHO played a critical role as catalyst as well as enabler for health system strengthening and contributed for building capacity of over 300 healthcare professionals to fight COVID-19 through its Vaccination Confidence and Advocacy Program (VCAP).

Other ECHO’s healthcare partners in Mizoram include the state TB centre and Mizoram Nursing Council, he said.

The ECHO model enables case-based learning of healthcare professionals and all cadres of Community Health Workers amplifying their ability to provide quality healthcare for underserved people.

Owing to its effectiveness and successful implementation across all 28 states for diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, cancer screening and mental health, ECHO has already established itself as the go-to platform for building capacity in many national healthcare programs under an MoU signed in 2019 with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Also read | Is a Rs 36.87-crore rice purchase behind Mizoram’s financial woes?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









