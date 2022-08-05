Aizawl: Congress legislator Lalrindika Ralte on Thursday said the state government incurred a loss amounting to crores of rupees in the purchase of rice amid a financial crunch.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, the Congress MLA from Mamit’s Hachhek constituency alleged that as much as Rs 36.87 crore was dubbed as losses by the government in the purchase of rice in six months between January and June this year.
He said the loss has greatly contributed to the current financial crunch in the state.
According to Ralte, the state government used to purchase rice for the Food Corporation of India (FCI).
Apart from the monthly quota, the state government purchases rice on the economic cost to meet its monthly requirement, he said.
However, since 2013, the Mizoram government began purchasing rice through the open market as the price of rice was lower than that of FCI’s rate on economic cost, he said.
Although 1 quintal of rice was purchased at the rate of Rs 2,750, the government sold it at the rate of Rs 1,500 thereby incurring a loss of Rs 1,250 loss on each quintal of rice, he said.
“It has been estimated that the government incurred a monthly loss of Rs 6.14 crore and Rs 73.75 crore in a year,” he said.
He urged the state government to purchase rice at a reasonable price citing purchase at a high rate means a waste of public money.
Also Read | Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 2.8 crore seized from Serchhip woman
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Physical classes restart for all from August 8
- CM asks Assam Agri Commission members to visit farming clusters
- Assam: Two held in connection with crude oil seized in Sivasagar
- Anganwadi worker adds phenyl to food in Tinsukia, 10 children fall ill
- IIT-Guwahati switches to offline classes completely
- Manipur: UNC urges Nagas to hoist Naga Flag on August 14