Aizawl: Congress legislator Lalrindika Ralte on Thursday said the state government incurred a loss amounting to crores of rupees in the purchase of rice amid a financial crunch.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, the Congress MLA from Mamit’s Hachhek constituency alleged that as much as Rs 36.87 crore was dubbed as losses by the government in the purchase of rice in six months between January and June this year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He said the loss has greatly contributed to the current financial crunch in the state.

According to Ralte, the state government used to purchase rice for the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Congress legislator Lalrindika Ralte at a press conference

Apart from the monthly quota, the state government purchases rice on the economic cost to meet its monthly requirement, he said.

However, since 2013, the Mizoram government began purchasing rice through the open market as the price of rice was lower than that of FCI’s rate on economic cost, he said.

Although 1 quintal of rice was purchased at the rate of Rs 2,750, the government sold it at the rate of Rs 1,500 thereby incurring a loss of Rs 1,250 loss on each quintal of rice, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“It has been estimated that the government incurred a monthly loss of Rs 6.14 crore and Rs 73.75 crore in a year,” he said.

He urged the state government to purchase rice at a reasonable price citing purchase at a high rate means a waste of public money.

Also Read | Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 2.8 crore seized from Serchhip woman

Trending Stories









