Aizawl: A five-member Assam delegation headed by Border Protection and Development minister Atul Bora will be in Mizoram on August 9 and 10 to discuss the border issues, an official from the Mizoram home department said on Thursday.

A special officer and private secretary to Bora on Wednesday informed the Mizoram government that the Assam delegation would arrive on the morning of August 9 to have a two-day discussion on issues related to the inter-state boundary, the official in the know of the development said.

Bora will be accompanied by the Minister of Assam Housing and Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, and three officials, including the State Border Protection and Development commissioner, GD Tripathy.

The home department official said the Assam delegation would have a discussion on border issues with Mizoram representatives. The meeting will be chaired by Home Minister Lalchamliana.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km long inter-state boundary with Assam, which has seen flare-ups several times in recent years. The decades-old boundary dispute between Mizoram and Assam mainly stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

While Mizoram accepted the demarcation under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers vast stretches of the area now falling under Assam as its actual boundary, the Assam government said that the demarcations made under the 1933 notification were its constitution boundary.

On July 26 last year, a violent clash took place at the disputed area near Vairengte town on the NH-306 when police forces of both states opened fire.

At least six policemen and a civilian from Assam had died and around 60 people were injured in the clash.

In August last year, the representatives of both Mizoram and Assam held talks in Aizawl and agreed to maintain peace and amicably resolve the boundary dispute through dialogue.

